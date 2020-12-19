Fixture: Crystal Palace vs Liverpool

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 12:30 UK time

Liverpool have revealed their team and substitutes for this afternoon’s Premier League meeting with Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park.

The Eagles, led by former Liverpool manager Roy Hodgson, have now gone three games unbeaten, thrashing West Brom 5-1 and playing out draws with Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham.

Liverpool went three points clear at the top of the Premier League table in midweek when beating Tottenham 2-1 at Anfield and have the chance to pull further in front with a win against Crystal Palace.

Reds boss Jurgen Klopp continues to see his squad depleted by injury, with Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez, Thiago Alcantara and Diogo Jota all out.

In goal Klopp picks Alisson, while Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andrew Robertson slot in as full-backs.

Central defence sees Klopp pick Fabinho and Joel Maip as his pairing.

Further up the pitch the Liverpool manager has Jordan Henderson, Georginio Wijnaldum and Naby Keita in midfield, while Takumi Minamino, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino lead the attack.

On the bench Klopp has a host of options if he needs to make changes during the 90 minutes, including Mohamed Salah and Divock Origi.

Liverpool Team vs Crystal Palace

Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Fabinho, Robertson, Henderson, Wijnaldum, Keita, Minamino, Mane, Firmino

Substitutes: Kelleher, Adrian, Salah, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Jones, Origi, R Williams, Phillips, N Williams