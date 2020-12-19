Napoli are continuing to adopt a hardline approach on Everton and Tottenham Hotspur linked striker Arkadiusz Milik, who is doing everything to leave the Serie A club.

Milik is out of contract at the end of the season and has been frozen out of the picture at Napoli, having failed to secure a move away from the club during the last transfer window.

He has not kicked a ball for Napoli in the ongoing campaign and the striker is desperate to find a way out of the club next month.

Everton and Tottenham were linked with Milik in the summer and the Premier League pair have continued to be listed as potential destinations for the Poland international.

Napoli though are playing hardball, despite Milik’s contract running out and, according to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, his representatives have been informed that only an offer of over €15m would be acceptable.

The striker is free to negotiate a pre-contract with other clubs from February onwards, but he wants to move on in January.

Napoli are claimed to be even willing to let Milik leave on a free transfer rather than change their position.

Milik’s representatives are continuing to talk to Napoli as they bid to find a solution to take their client from the southern Italian side.

It is unclear if any side would agree to pay over €15m for a player who is out of contract next summer.