Former Scotland defender Mark Wilson has warned Rangers that more teams may come to Ibrox and adopt a 5-5 formation after Motherwell made the Gers sweat for their 3-1 win on Saturday afternoon.

Rangers headed into the Scottish Premiership fixture at Ibrox as big favourites to pick up all three points and move 16 points clear of rivals Celtic at the top of the table.

Steven Gerrard though saw his men fall behind to Motherwell in the sixth minute when Callum Lang struck.

Motherwell looked to protect their lead and employed a 5-5 formation to try to get the job done, with Rangers being frustrated and increasingly looking likely to end the game disappointed.

Rangers’ pressure told when Kemar Roofe levelled in the 73rd minute, before Cedric Itten gave the Gers the lead in the 82nd minute; an injury time goal from Roofe put gloss on the result.

Wilson though thinks Rangers may well find themselves coming up against a 5-5 formation again this season as other sides will have seen what Motherwell did and will feel they can do it better if they concentrate for longer.

“It’s a new experience for him [Gerrard] coming up against a 5-5, he will look into it”, Wilson said on Clyde 1’s Superscoreboard.

“I am sure other teams may think yes, when we go to Ibrox we’ll set up that way and we just need to be fully concentrated for the full 90, and it’s up to Rangers to break them down.

“They did today, they kept chipping at the door and they got their rewards.”

Rangers are next in action on Wednesday night when they travel to St Johnstone.