Rangers midfielder Scott Arfield has warned of the threat posed by this afternoon’s opponents Motherwell, who he feels have strengths all over the pitch.

The Gers met Stephen Robinson’s team in September at Fir Park where Steven Gerrard’s side thrashed the hosts, beating them 5-1 to give an early marker of their title credentials.

Motherwell head into the game at Ibrox on the back of four losses in five games, while their last win came at the end of October at Livingston.

However, Arfield feels that Motherwell are dangerous opponents and has warned that they are capable of hitting Rangers on the counter attack and have a number of strengths.

“When we played them earlier in the season, I think they were in a false position”, Arfield said at a press conference.

“I think they were down the bottom of the league at that time but they have strengths all over the pitch, have goals from different areas and can hit us on the break.”

The Gers are in a commanding spot at the top of the Scottish Premiership table, but Arfield has insisted that they will not underestimate Motherwell.

“It is one we are not taking lightly and if you disrespect any opponent and become arrogant then you will come short by some distance.

“It’s not a game we will be taking lightly for sure.”

Victory over Motherwell this afternoon would move Rangers on to 50 points from 18 games, giving them a 16-point cushion over second placed Celtic.