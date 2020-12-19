Former Scotland goalkeeper Alan Rough has insisted that Rangers’ Scottish League Cup failure will hurt Steven Gerrard as he is yet to win a trophy in Scotland.

Rangers’ 27-game unbeaten run came to an end on Wednesday night when they lost their Scottish League Cup quarter-final tie 3-2 against St. Mirren.

Gerrard’s side were firm favourites to win the competition, with Celtic already out of the cup, but the Gers came up short against the Buddies and saw their chances of an early season silverware boost ended.

The Rangers boss insisted post match that he will shoulder the responsibility for the cup exit and is now looking for a reaction from his players.

Former Scotland goalkeeper Rough feels deep down the Rangers manager knows that his side have thrown away a great opportunity to win a silverware and end their wait for a trophy early in the season.

Rough said on PLZ Soccer: “We all know the objective is the league, but he is kidding himself on if it is not a disappointment.

“There were two games away from him winning his first bit of silverware and that’s what he wanted and that’s what everybody has been saying to him.

“You haven’t won a trophy, you have been knocked out of nine competitions and when it is going to happen.

“So deep down, the professional he is will be gutted about it.

“This was probably his best chance to win a trophy, more than in the other years.

“That must be a disappointment.”

Rangers are in a commanding position in the Scottish Premiership however and are also through to the last 32 of the Europa League.