Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti has expressed his delight at how dangerous his side are from set pieces after they beat Arsenal 2-1 to move up to second in the Premier League table.

The Toffees headed into the Premier League game on the back of wins over Chelsea and Leicester City, and made no mistake against the Gunners to make it three wins in a row.

Everton went ahead in the 22nd minute after Rob Holding deflected a flick from Dominic Calvert-Lewin into the Arsenal net. The Gunners did level through a Nicolas Pepe penalty, but were second best with Everton looking threatening.

And Everton underlined their superiority when Yerry Mina connected with a corner to head in at the near post and make it 2-1.

Everton saw out the game to seal a 2-1 win and move up to second place in the table, delighting Ancelotti.

The Toffees boss was especially pleased with how well his side performed from set pieces, with work being put in on the training ground paying off.

“We have fantastic players on set-pieces we score lots of goals. We work on this because we are very dangerous”, Ancelotti told the BBC’s Match of the Day.

“We are pleased; the position in the table is really good.

“But as I said last week it is not the end of the season, we have to keep fighting.

“But it was a top, top performance today.”

Everton are already 12 points ahead of Arsenal in the Premier League despite only 14 games having been played in the season.