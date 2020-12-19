Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta feels that his side just need a little bit of luck to turn the corner after they went down to another defeat, losing 2-1 at Everton, and does not feel they are playing like a struggling team.

The Gunners fell behind through a Rob Holding own goal in the 22nd minute at Goodison Park, but were able to draw level from the penalty spot via Nicolas Pepe 13 minutes later.

Carlo Ancelotti’s side struck back however and just before half time Yerry Mina headed home from a corner to give the hosts a 2-1 lead that they did not give up.

Arteta feels that his team controlled Everton and began to become dangerous later on in the game, though the final ball to create clear cut chances was missing.

He told his post match press conference: “We controlled them really well, the counter attacks, a few options where we lost the ball inside which is impossible to control and then we start to get more and more dangerous in the final third.

“We know when we are attacking this low block when they are in front it’s complicated.

“We generate a lot of situations but they don’t end up in big chances.

“Sometimes it’s a cross, sometimes the last action or our shot, our conversion rate has been really low.

“It’s something that we have to improve dramatically.”

Arteta feels that Arsenal need a slice of luck, but can take comfort that they are not performing like a team that are struggling.

“And then when we need a little bit of luck, we hit the post, we had some big chances and we don’t put them away.

“The reflection is a little bit similar to the last few weeks.

“That you are better than the opponent, that you dominate the games.

“Normally when you are under this huge pressure and in this position in the table you get battered by teams”, he added.

Arsenal remain in 14th spot in the Premier League table and have now lost eight of their 14 games.

Arteta’s men are second bottom in the form table over the last six games, with only Sheffield United having a worse record.