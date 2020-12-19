Former Scottish Premiership star Tam McManus has insisted that Celtic cannot afford to place their faith in goalkeeper Vasilis Barkas in the Scottish Cup final on Sunday.

Celtic will seal their fourth straight domestic treble if they beat Hearts this weekend to lift the Scottish Cup at Hampden Park.

Following a dismal run of form, Neil Lennon made changes to the team and it paid off as they beat Lille and Kilmarnock in their last two games to stop the rot.

22-year-old goalkeeper Conor Hazard came in to replace summer signing Barkas in goal and he produced two assured performances between the sticks for the Bhoys.

There is talk of Lennon reverting to experience for the cup final with Barkas coming back into the side, but McManus feels it would be a massive mistake to bring him back.

The former Hibernian attacker insisted that the goalkeeper has no confidence at the moment and Hazard has been a much more calming influence at the back for Celtic in the last two games.

McManus said on PLZ Soccer: “I wouldn’t play him [Barkas] either, I don’t think you can trust him at the minute.

“He is a bag of nerves.

“He has a big price tag hanging over him, and Conor Hazard has come in and has done really well for me.

“I think he should keep his place and I think he has been a calming influence back there.”

Barkas has conceded 18 goals in 17 appearances for Celtic since joining the club from Greek giants AEK Athens.