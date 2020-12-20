Rangers starlet Nathan Patterson has admitted breaking into the first team at a time when fans are not able to be inside Ibrox is difficult, but takes comfort from knowing they are watching on at home.

The 19-year-old has been on the books at Ibrox for over a decade now and is amongst the latest crop of players to carry the Rangers footballing DNA.

Patterson’s rise to the first team has caught the eye of the Rangers faithful, with the homegrown talent now firmly receiving added attention having earned a spot on the Gers bench in most of their games so far this season.

Patterson conceded that it is a little bit difficult being in the limelight at a time when fans are not allowed inside Ibrox, but is sure they are backing the team from home.

Asked how he is feeling about being in the public eye as a first team Gers player, Patterson told Rangers TV: “It is a little bit difficult.

“But obviously you’d rather have the fans be there live at the game.

“But you know they will be watching from the screens at home.

“So good.”

Patterson expressed his gratitude how the Rangers faithful have been backing him through social media, and added he is always determined to show them what he is capable of on the pitch.

“It is obviously great to see the fans backing and thinking you are a good player.

“It is just great to go and show them what you are capable of and I think I have done that.”

Patterson was an unused substitute for Rangers in their 3-1 win over Motherwell on Saturday and, with games coming thick and fast for the Scottish Premiership leaders, will hope to be handed game time over the coming weeks.