Leeds United legend Tony Dorigo believes that Manchester United’s players must have been shocked to see the Whites continuing to attack towards the end of their Premier League clash at Old Trafford on Sunday.

Marcelo Bielsa saw his men suffer a heavy 6-2 defeat at Manchester United, with the Argentine not changing his side’s style of play at Old Trafford despite facing a ruthless counter-attacking unit in the shape of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men.

Leeds continued to attack towards the end of the game despite the 6-2 scoreline and Dorigo thinks the Manchester United players must have been shocked and thinking did the visitors know the state of the match.

The former left-back also feels that Leeds’ unwillingness to lie down despite being set to go down to a bad loss was impressive.

“I’m looking at these Manchester United players and they must be looking around and thinking, ‘these guys in white, do they know they’re 6-2 down?'”, Dorigo said inside the final ten minutes of the game on LUTV.

“They [the Leeds players] are still giving it them plenty which is really good stuff, it’s impressive stuff.

“There is no way they are lying down.”

Leeds have paid the price for their focus on attack so far this season and have the worst defensive record in the Premier League, with 30 goals conceded.

However, Bielsa’s side have helped themselves to goals at the other end of the pitch and their 24 goals scored is the highest of any side in the bottom ten; Leeds currently sit 14th.