Everton are confident that they will be able to convince teenage full-back Thierry Small to commit his future to the club despite interest from Bayern Munich, Juventus and Arsenal, according to The Athletic.

The 16-year-old defender has been quietly taking big strides in the Everton academy over the last few months and attracting the interest of scouts from across Europe.

He made his debut for Everton Under-23s late last month, a rare achievement for a first-year academy scholar, and is an indication to the potential that the Merseyside giants feel he possesses.

He has also been in training sessions with Carlo Ancelotti’s first team and it has led to interest from clubs such as Bayern Munich, Juventus and Arsenal.

But it has been claimed that Everton remain confident of convincing the youngster that his future lies at Goodison Park.

He has been deemed a top prospect and it has led to interest from big clubs in Europe.

However, Everton feel they can convince Small to stay as he has much better prospects of making the first team at Goodison Park.

The Everton coaching staff are already convinced that he can physically cope with the demands of training with the first team.

Under the terms of his scholarship deal, he would not be able to leave the club until at least the end of the current Under-18s season at the earliest.