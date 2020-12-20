Manchester United are amongst the clubs keeping tabs on Liverpool midfield target Yves Bissouma, according to ESPN.

The Brighton midfielder’s future has come under the scanner ahead of the January transfer window, with his performances having alerted Liverpool to his ability.

Liverpool are amongst his chief suitors and the club are considering signing him ahead of the start of the winter window, as Jurgen Klopp eyes a replacement for Georginio Wijnaldum.

Wijnaldum has yet to sign a new contract at Anfield and is expected to move on from the club in the summer on a free transfer.

But the Merseyside giants are not alone in the race for Bissouma as it has been claimed that Manchester United are also keeping an eye on the Brighton midfielder.

The Premier League giants are in the market for midfielders and are expected to reinforce their midfield options in the next two windows.

Ligue 1 giants Monaco are also in the race and are considering snaring the Mali international away from Brighton.

With several clubs interested, Brighton are claimed to value him at around the £30m mark.

He has a contract until 2023 with the Seagulls and joined the club from Lille in 2018.