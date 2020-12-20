Leeds United legend Tony Dorigo insists that losing 6-2 at Old Trafford against Manchester United will not affect the Whites in the way it would other teams.

Marcelo Bielsa’s men were taken apart by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side in an end-to-end Premier League encounter, with Manchester United ruthless.

At one point Leeds were 4-0 down, while Manchester United also led 6-1 in the second half, and the Whites endured a disappointing return to Old Trafford in their first league fixture at the ground in 16 years.

Dorigo admits Leeds were poor defensively, but was pleased by the willingness of the Whites to continue to push forward.

The former Leeds defender is also certain that the loss will not affect the Yorkshire giants in the way that it would other sides, with their style sure to result in a return to winning ways.

“You just can’t give a team like Manchester United a two-goal start and from there it was always up against it”, Dorigo said on LUTV.

“But the boys battled away manfully, of that there’s no doubt, and they did have their half chances, Manchester United weren’t comfortable at the back, so we took advantage on a couple of occasions.

“But neither we were [comfortable at the back] and we gave away some sloppy goals from set pieces.

“Second half we did not change our tactics and we tried to go forward, and in some ways I admire that because the boys were still showing plenty of fight and spirit, but at times we have to be a lot tighter at the back.

“The only thing positive I can take out of this is any other side that would be beaten like this 6-2 it would affect them going forward, but I think we will do exactly the same again, it won’t affect us, we’ll go out and play exactly same way again and that style, I do think, we will turn some teams over”, he added.

Leeds, who are 14th in the Premier League table, face strugglers Burnley and West Brom in their next two league games and will be looking to get back to winning ways.