Leeds United striker Patrick Bamford has admitted Manchester United penned his side in at Old Trafford, as the Red Devils recorded a 6-2 win over Marcelo Bielsa’s side in the Premier League.

The Whites were looking to make a positive impression on their first Premier League outing at Old Trafford since 2004, but got off to a nightmare start as Scott McTominay scored twice inside the opening three minutes for the hosts.

Bruno Fernandes made it 3-0 in the 20th minute, while Victor Lindelof grabbed a fourth in the 37th minute, and a Liam Cooper goal four minutes from half time sent the teams in 4-1 at the break.

Manchester United hit a fifth through Dan James in the 66th minute and were 6-1 up when Fernandes scored his second, from the penalty spot, four minute later.

Leeds scored again in the 73rd minute, Stuart Dallas striking, but were well beaten and Bamford feels Manchester United studied the Whites and penned them in.

“They penned us in, they’ve obviously watched us a lot and saw where to try and push us down an alleyway”, Bamford said on BBC Radio 5 live post match.

“We started softly, and that’s the most disappointing thing – in a big game like this, a derby, where it means so much to the club and the fans and I’m almost glad the fans weren’t allowed in to watch that because it would have felt even worse sending them home after watching that.

“It’s tough because 6-2 – it could have 6-6 if you’re an optimistic Leeds fan or it could have been 10-2.

“We couldn’t do ourselves justice”, he added.

The Leeds hitman is not prepared to put any of the blame on boss Bielsa however, despite the Argentine refusing to change his ways no matter the game, and feels the players were at fault.

“We’re fully behind the manager, we know what he demands and the high levels that he demands.

“Ultimately if we play exactly the way he wants to we’d win the game – we’d win every match. But we’re human and we make errors and sometimes we’re not quite at it.

“It’s fine margins. If we win the ball, outside their 18 yard box and it’s a great chance to score, but if we’re a little bit late on the press we’re caught out.”

Leeds will look to bounce back in their next game, which comes at Elland Road against Burnley on 27th December.