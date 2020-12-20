Former AC Milan forward Jon Dahl Tomasson has revealed that he has never watched back the Champions League final the Rossoneri lost to Liverpool in 2005 and admits that it was his worst footballing memory.

The Istanbul final has gone down in folklore as one of the greatest comeback stories as Liverpool lifted their fifth European Cup in Turkey.

AC Milan seemed destined to win the Champions League after they took a 3-0 lead before half-time, but Liverpool scored three after the break to level things up.

And they held on to the scoreline and edged AC Milan out on penalties to succeed in one of the most improbable Champions League final comebacks.

Tomasson conceded that it is his worst memory of his time at AC Milan and he still cannot believe how thing unravelled in Istanbul.

He claimed that he has never watched the match back and has no plans to ever witness it again.

Asked about his worst memory, the former forward told Italian outlet Tutto Mercato: “Clearly the Champions League final against Liverpool.

“When I turned my penalty kick in I felt like the trophy could be in our hands, but a few minutes later it all vanished.

“We were devastated by that defeat.

“I never had the courage to watch the game again, and I never will.”

The Istanbul final represented Liverpool’s fifth European Cup, a total they added to when they lifted the trophy in 2019.