Palmeiras coach Abel Ferreira has insisted that he cannot promise the Brazilian outfit trophies as he feels neither Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp nor Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola can either.

Ferreira’s Palmeiras progressed to the semi-finals of the Copa Libertadores after sealing a 4-1 aggregate win over Paraguayan outfit Club Libertad on Tuesday.

Even with his club one step closer to winning South America’s premier continental club competition, Ferreira is looking to play down expectations and used Klopp and Guardiola to help him do so.

Ferreira insists he will not promise Palmeiras any trophies as neither Klopp or Guardiola can at their respective clubs.

The Portuguese holds great affection for both Klopp and Guardiola, who he feels are the best two managers in world football.

“We don’t think if we are going to win this or that”, Ferreira was quoted as saying by Portuguese outlet Mais Futebol.

“Since neither Guardiola nor Klopp promise trophies, I also can’t do it because I’m a long way from their ability.

“Even if one year they are champions, they can still finish the next year 20, 30 points behind the winners.

“And they are the best coaches in the world.”

Liverpool boss Klopp delivered the Champions League for the Reds in 2019 and the Premier League title last season, while Guardiola ended the 2019/20 campaign having secured the EFL Cup.