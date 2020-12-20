Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa has conceded that there will be questions asked about the Whites’ style of play after they were thrashed 6-2 at Old Trafford.

At one point in the Premier League game Manchester United were 4-0 up, while in the second half they pulled 6-1 ahead, with Leeds needing a goal to add a dash of respectability to the scoreline.

Bielsa is known for being unwilling to change his approach and his side’s style of play whatever the game and he continued with his philosophy at Manchester United.

The Argentine accepts there will be questions over Leeds’ set-up following the thrashing and insists his side have an obligation to bounce back against Burnley.

“No matter what the result there is an obligation to win the next game”, Bielsa told his post match press conference.

“Of course, when we were lose there are questions about the style and when we win we are praised for it.”

He admits that the heavy loss is tough to take and insists Leeds regret the result.

“It’s very difficult to take. We’re very sad and we regret we weren’t able to make more of it.”

Leeds have now conceded 30 goals in their 14 Premier League games, the worst defensive record in the division.

They sit 14th and seven points above the bottom three, but bottom placed Sheffield United (25) and second bottom West Brom (26) have better defensive records than Bielsa’s men and the Argentine will hope to see his side tighten up soon.