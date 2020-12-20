Tim Sherwood has indicated that he wants to see more of Donny van de Beek as he feels the Manchester United midfielder has the vision and creativity to combine devastating with players such as Paul Pogba and Bruno Fernandes.

The Dutchman has struggled to get starting opportunities at Manchester United since joining the club from Ajax last summer.

Van de Beek has made nine appearances in the Premier League, but only two of them came in the starting eleven as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer continues to juggle his midfield options.

But Sherwood stressed that the Dutchman is a brilliant footballer and insisted that it is clear that players such as Fernandes and Pogba would prefer to have him in the team because of his vision and ingenuity.

He indicated that Van de Beek would add more impetus and creativity to the Manchester United midfield with his movement and vision.

The former Premier League midfielder and manager said on Premier League TV: “He can’t get a kick of the ball at the moment and he is a good player.

“You can tell he is a good player as when he comes onto the pitch Pogba wants to play with him, so does Fernandes.

“They know he can see them, they rotate positions; he has got guile, sees the picture, got Kodak in his head and boom round the corner.

“Plays one-touch when he needs to. They are good footballers.”

Solskjaer has been insistent that Van de Beek will get more opportunities at Manchester United and the Dutchman will look to grab them when they come his way.