West Ham United defender Angelo Ogbonna feels content with life in England and admits that he wants to win a trophy with the Hammers at some point.

Ogbonna has been a big player for the Hammers since joining the club from Juventus in 2015 and has turned in 172 appearances for the club.

The 32-year-old centre-back is a big presence inside the West Ham dressing room and will join Alessandro Pistone as the Italian with the fifth most appearances in the Premier League when he features against Chelsea tonight.

Gianfranco Zola leads the appearance charts for Italians in the Premier League and Ogbonna indicated that it is difficult to predict whether he will be able to break that record in England.

But he stressed that he is happy in England and at West Ham, and is looking to win a trophy by the time he leaves the east London club.

The centre-back told French magazine France Football: “Football is unpredictable and you never know what the future will hold.

“What I can say is that today I feel good in this country. I have blossomed here.

“I extended until 2022 and I could see myself continuing there for quite a while, if possible by winning a trophy at West Ham.”

Ogbonna has also chipped in with goals this season, with important strikes against Aston Villa and Leeds United in the Premier League.