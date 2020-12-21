Everton midfielder Abdoulaye Doucoure has lauded Toffees starlet Tom Davies for setting a great example for all to follow at Goodison Park with his work ethic and feels he shone against Arsenal at the weekend.

With Allan sidelined owing to a hamstring injury, Carlo Ancelotti turned to 22-year-old Davies to partner Doucoure in the middle of the park against Arsenal at the weekend in Everton’s latest top flight outing.

It was only Davies’ third Premier League start of the current campaign, but the midfielder turned in a good display and helped his team to register a 2-1 win over the Gunners.

And Doucoure expressed his delight at seeing the hardworking Davies put in a great performance against Arsenal, with the Frenchman highlighting how the young Englishman’s dedication to his craft is an example for all players at the Merseyside giants.

“I am pleased for Tom”, Doucoure told Everton TV.

“He works hard every day in training.

“He’s a very good example for the team.

“I am very happy he had a great game against Arsenal.”

Doucoure also added that on a personal note he is finding his best form in Everton colours since arriving at Goodison Park in September and is confident he can grow into a leader at the club

“In the past three or four games, I feel I am getting better.

“I feel like I am finding my best form.

“In my previous club [Watford], I became a leader. I think I can do the same at Everton.

“I hope I can be an important player.

“I will keep going and stay humble.”

Everton will turn their attention from the top flight to the EFL Cup on Wednesday and are set to host Manchester United in the quarter-finals of the competition.