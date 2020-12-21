Leeds United Under-18s starlet Charlie Allen has expressed his delight at signing his first professional contract at Elland Road and feels his game has evolved over the few months he has been part of the Whites academy.

The 17-year-old has signed on the dotted line on a two-and-a-half-year deal at Elland Road, having arrived in Yorkshire in August from Northern Irish outfit Linfield.

Allen has been playing regularly with Leeds Under-18s and caught the eye of the coaching staff, and Leeds rewarded the highly-rated talent with his first professional contract.

The Under-18 starlet, who expressed his delight at pledging his immediate future to Leeds, revealed he is aiming to rise through the ranks at the club and ultimately break through to the first team.

Allen is enjoying his football at the moment and feels he has been able to raise his game since he left his homeland and joined the Whites academy.

“I’m really pleased, as a young kid you always dream of signing a professional contract”, Allen told Leeds’ official site.

“It’s my first one, I’ve got it and hopefully it’s the first of many, now it’s time to kick on with my career.

“I’ve really enjoyed my time at the club so far, playing regularly with the Under-18s every week and being around the Under-23s and first team, you see what they do every day and it’s good to watch and be involved in.

“I feel like my game has evolved over the few months I have been here, I just want to keep getting as many minutes as I can, hopefully play for the Under-23s and of course the ultimate goal is to play first team football.”

Having put pen to paper on a new deal at Elland Road, Allen is ready to kick on with his football career and chase his dreams.