Former Premier League midfielder Paul Ince has stressed that Marcelo Bielsa has got to find a way to make Leeds United more compact in the middle of the park as it is becoming too easy for teams to put pressure on their defence.

Leeds were defensively exposed at Old Trafford on Sunday evening as Manchester United smashed them 6-2 and put down their own marker as potential title contenders.

The Whites defence were time and again exposed by a relentlessly attacking Manchester United side and they could have conceded more barring some good goalkeeping from Illan Meslier and some profligacy from the Red Devils.

Ince conceded that he understands the kind of football Leeds are trying to play and feels they could beat a lot of teams with it.

But he insisted that in the middle of the park Leeds are too exposed and Bielsa must find a way to fix it as it is too easy for any team to bypass their midfield and get straight at the Leeds defence.

Ince said on Premier League TV: “I get Leeds and I get what they are trying to do.

“They are going to feel that they are going to beat most teams with the way they play.

“But sometimes, you have got to look at these things from a tactical point of view and say no matter who we are playing in the Premier League we can’t allow these gaps in the middle of the park.

“They are too big, teams are creating too many chances and as a manager, he has to look at that and say we can’t have that massive gap in midfield.

“We can’t just allow teams to go straight at our back four.

“And the way Leeds play, the tempo they play and the standard they play, they will tire and they can’t do that for 90 minutes game-in and game-out.

“Teams will pick them apart.”

Leeds will look to get back to winning ways when they host Burnley next at Elland Road.