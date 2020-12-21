Tottenham Hotspur linked midfielder Marcel Sabitzer has insisted that there are no new contract talks ongoing with RB Leipzig at the moment.

The 26-year-old midfielder’s performances at the heart of RB Leipzig’s team have piqued the interest of several clubs in Europe over the last year.

He has been linked with a move to the Premier League, with Jose Mourinhio’s Tottenham claimed to be keen to secure his services.

Sabitzer has a contract until the end of next season and entering the final year of his contract next summer, it has been speculated that RB Leipzig will look to tie him down.

However, the midfielder insisted that no talks have taken place over a new deal and he insisted that he is just focusing on doing well for RB Leipzig this season.

He told German magazine Kicker: “If I’ve read my contract correctly, it will run until 2022 – another 18 months. Everything else will be seen.

“[We have a] job, we have a game every three days and that’s exhausting enough.

“The club once said that there would not be contract negotiations during the season.

“So, I am fully focused on a successful season and I have zero idea of what is going to happen at some point.”

If Sabitzer does not sign a new contract, RB Leipzig could consider selling him next summer in order to earn a fee from his departure.

He has been at RB Leipzig since 2015 and has played 203 times for the east German club thus far.