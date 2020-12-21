Former Australia international Ned Zelic thinks if Liverpool continue their current form then they will end up with a host of trophies by the end of the season.

After laying their hands on the Champions League at the end of the 2018/19 season and the Premier League crown last season, the Reds are again impressive with their football.

They won their group in the Champions League earlier this month and have been drawn to play RB Leipzig in the round of 16, as they look to reclaim the European crown.

Jurgen Klopp’s side also hold a four-point lead at the top of the Premier League, meaning they will be top on Christmas Day, despite battling severe injury issues.

Zelic is hugely impressed by Liverpool and thinks if they continue their current form their biggest problem will be organising an open-top bus parade.

“If Liverpool keep up their impressive form the biggest issue regarding scheduling will be how to fit in all the open-top bus parades”, Zelic wrote on Twitter.

Liverpool crushed Crystal Palace 7-0 at Selhurst Park at the weekend and saw off title contenders Tottenham Hotspur at Anfield in midweek.

They host Sam Allardyce’s West Brom at Anfield next, before then ending 2020 with a trip to Newcastle United.