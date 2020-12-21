Former Chelsea goalkeeper Rob Green has insisted that the Blues are going to find it increasingly hard to move Kepa Arrizabalaga on in the next two transfer windows.

Chelsea paid a record fee for a goalkeeper to sign Kepa in the summer of 2018, but it has only gone from bad to worse for the Spaniard at Stamford Bridge.

Frank Lampard lost faith in the goalkeeper towards the end of last season and signed Edouard Mendy in the summer as the new number one for Chelsea.

The Senegalese is firmly at the top of the pecking order of goalkeepers at Chelsea and Kepa has not played a league game since October.

Green stressed that moving Kepa on is going to be hard especially because Chelsea do not want to accept losses on their big-money investment.

He believes the Spaniard’s value is going down every day and feels the club are going to find it hard to even find a loan deal for him due to his high wages.

“It’s a tough sell. It’s a numbers thing”, Green told The Athletic.

“Chelsea and [their director] Marina Granovskaia are not in the business of losing money.

“They have an asset which is depreciating greatly but with football clubs in the financial state they’re in, it’s going to be tough to put something together.

“I’m not even talking just about selling.

“Even a loan is going to be a struggle.

“The transfer fee and the wages [believed to be around £170,000 a week] is the biggest obstacle to resolving the situation.”

Kepa’s next opportunity could come next month when Chelsea host Morecambe in the third round of the FA Cup at Stamford Bridge.