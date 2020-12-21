Fixture: Chelsea vs West Ham United

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 20:00 UK time

Chelsea have confirmed their starting line-up and substitutes to welcome David Moyes’ West Ham United side to Stamford Bridge in the Premier League this evening.

The Blues have seen their impressive form come off the rails in recent weeks, having now lost back to back games in the Premier League and being three games without a win in all competitions.

Frank Lampard will be desperate to see his men return to winning ways in this evening’s London derby against West Ham and they will start as favourites to pick up all three points.

Lampard picks Edouard Mendy in goal for tonight’s game, while at full-back he selects Cesar Azpilicueta and Ben Chilwell, with Kurt Zouma and Thiago Silva at centre-back.

Further up the pitch the Chelsea boss picks N’Golo Kante and Jorginho, while Mason Mount also plays. Christian Pulisic, Timo Werner and Tammy Abraham lead the attacking threat.

If Lampard wants to shake things up during the 90 minutes then he has options on the bench to call for, including Kai Havertz and Olivier Giroud.

Chelsea Team vs West Ham United

Mendy, Azpilicueta, Zouma, Silva, Chilwell, Kante, Jorginho, Mount, Pulisic, Abraham, Werner

Substitutes: Kepa, Rudiger, Christensen, Emerson, Gilmour, Kovacic, Havertz, Hudson-Odoi, Giroud