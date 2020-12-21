Former Leeds United striker Robbie Keane has conceded that the Whites need to show more discipline against the big teams, but feels their style of play would also help them to smash other sides.

Leeds were carved open by Manchester United time and time again at Old Trafford on Sunday as the Red Devils romped to a 6-2 win over their age-old rivals.

The Whites’ defensive frailties were widely exposed by a scintillating attacking performance by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side and the hosts could have scored more had their taken some of the other chances they created.

Keane insisted that Leeds will always be good to watch because of the way they play, but against the top teams they need to show a bit more discipline, and quality players will take advantage of the space they get against the Whites.

However, he stressed that the style of play will also bring rewards as they could also blast some sides as well due to their attacking football.

Keane said on Premier League TV: “The top teams will pick them off.

“They will always be entertaining and very good to watch, but as a fan watching on you must be having heart attacks.

“The amount of opportunities they give teams to go on and score, they need to be a bit more disciplined.

“The way they played they want to run over teams, but at certain times you have to pick your moments.

“We saw [Kalvin] Phillips getting out of position, and it is very difficult when you are playing top teams, and [Bruno] Fernandes, who can pick up spaces in between the lines and it is very difficult to mark.

“But as we said, they will play Burnley next week and they will play exactly the same way and they could beat them 4-0.”

Leeds have conceded the most amount of goals this season in the Premier League with 30 scored against them in 14 games.