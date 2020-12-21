Serie A side Fiorentina are interested in luring Liverpool star Divock Origi in the upcoming transfer window, amidst the Belgian also attracting attention from Wolves.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has used Origi as a bit part player in the current campaign and the Belgian has only played seven minutes of Premier League football so far this season.

Origi has started three games for the Reds in the Champions League, but is finding minutes hard to come by and his situation at Anfield has attracted attention from domestic rivals and from abroad.

Liverpool’s top flight rivals Wolves are keeping tabs on Origi as a replacement for sidelined hitman Raul Jimenez.

And according to Italian daily La Repubblica, Origi has also popped up on Fiorentina coach Cesare Prandelli’s radar.

La Viola are keen on adding more firepower to their forward line when the January window swings open and Origi is being eyed as a potential candidate.

The Belgian failed to clock up any minutes for the second time in a row in the Premier League when Liverpool routed Crystal Palace 7-0 at the weekend.

It remains to be seen whether Origi still has any part in Klopp’s plans for the Reds’ future, with the Belgian’s contract at the club only running out in the summer of 2024.