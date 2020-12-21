Former Premier League midfielder Craig Burley believes that Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta is on the back foot and is talking nonsense in using statistics to defend his time in charge so far.

The Arsenal manager, while speaking at a press conference ahead of their EFL Cup tie against Manchester City, highlighted in-house statistics that suggest that they should have won games against Tottenham Hotspur, Burnley and Everton.

Arteta indicated that there is something apart from his side’s performances on the pitch which is not going for them at the moment, but former Premier League star Burley thinks the Spaniard is clearly on the back foot.

He believes that Arteta is speaking nonsense in referring to his side’s percentage chance of winning games.

“Oh boy. On the back foot nonsense”, Burley wrote on Twitter, reacting to Arteta.

Arteta’s Arsenal are just four points above the relegation places in the Premier League after 14 games played, and are already 17 points off the league’s summit.

They have lost three of their last five league games and went down 2-1 to Everton at the weekend.

Arteta will look for his side to defy the odds and put Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City side out of the EFL Cup later this week, ahead of a Boxing Day clash with Chelsea.