Former Rangers winger Neil McCann is of the view that the Gers’ Scottish Premiership win against Motherwell at the weekend has sent rivals Celtic a clear message that they are not easing off in the title race.

Steven Gerrard’s men extended their lead in the league standings to 16 points after seeing off Motherwell 3-1 at Ibrox at the weekend, though second placed Celtic have three games in hand.

Rangers suffered a surprise exit from the Scottish League Cup last Wednesday at the hands of St. Mirren, but a brace from Kemar Roofe and a Cedric Itten strike ensured that the Gers returned to winning ways.

McCann feels snatching all three points against the Steelmen is one of the most important wins of the season for Rangers as it has now sent a message to their city rivals that they are not fading away and are prepared to push even harder for the remainder of the season.

The former Gers star lauded the resolve exhibited by Gerrard’s men to keep chipping away at Motherwell, despite being a goal down for most of the match and still being able to lay down a marker as title challengers.

“I think that could be the one of the most important wins of the season because right from the start of the game, we are looking for a reaction, in coming back, bouncing back from a poor result”, McCann told Rangers TV.

“But as that game developed, that suddenly became one of the most important games of the season because had they dropped points Rangers, Celtic would have been sitting watching that and thinking they could not react to the defeat during the week.

“But that [win] has sent a message to say, this is one of our toughest games.

“We had to do something different, maybe score some scrappy goals, but we have answered the huge question because that was tailor made for Motherwell to hold out, because that was the game plan from the start.

“Thursday, Friday coming into this game was if we get an early goal, make it difficult for Rangers to break down, do not give them many spaces because that is where they thrive on, we could get a result.”

Rangers are on the road again the league on Wednesday and are set to travel to McDiarmid Park to take on St. Johnstone, who are in the midst of a poor run of results in the top flight, having gone five games without a win.