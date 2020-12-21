Fixture: Chelsea vs West Ham United

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 20:00 UK time

West Ham United have revealed their team and substitutes for tonight’s London derby in the Premier League at Chelsea.

Hammers manager David Moyes has his side sitting in tenth in the Premier League standings with just one defeat in their last six league games.

They have beaten Chelsea in the last two meetings between the clubs, but will start as underdogs this evening at Stamford Bridge.

Moyes selects Lukasz Fabianski in goal for the Hammers, while at the back he goes with Vladimir Coufal and Aaron Cresswell as full-backs, and Fabian Balbuena and Angelo Ogbonna as centre-backs.

In midfield, Moyes looks towards Declan Rice, Mark Noble and Tomas Soucek to dominate, while Pablo Fornals and Jarrod Bowen will look to provide for Sebastien Haller.

If Moyes needs to change things around he has options to pick from on his bench, including Said Benrahma and Robert Snodgrass.

West Ham United Team vs Chelsea

Fabianski, Coufal, Balbuena, Ogbonna, Cresswell, Noble, Rice, Soucek, Fornals, Bowen, Haller

Substitutes: Randolph, Martin, Diop, Dawson, Fredericks, Johnson, Yarmolenko, Snodgrass, Benrahma