West Ham United defender Angelo Ogbonna has insisted that avoiding relegation last season made the Hammers’ squad stronger and feels David Moyes has made them more robust, both mentally and tactically.

The east London club have made a solid start to the season and are going into the London derby against Chelsea tonight tenth in the league table.

Ogbonna is looking forward to the derby and admits that there is always a different sort of pressure when West Ham are playing London rivals.

The defender is looking forward to West Ham showing their quality against Chelsea and is confident that they have the players to hurt any team in the league.

The Italian told French magazine France Football: “It’s a derby and there is always great pressure in these kinds of games.

“West Ham have so far played a good first phase [of the season] and we will be keen to demonstrate that against Chelsea.

“To occupy eighth place [tenth] in a league as tough as the Premier League is a positive. We will try to go as high as possible without setting any particular limits.

“We know we have the means to play against any team.”

Ogbonna believes that managing to survive in the Premier League last season made the West Ham squad stronger through the experience.

He also stressed that Moyes has made a real difference and the Hammers squad are much well-equipped mentally and tactically under the current West Ham boss.

“The squad came out stronger by avoiding relegation at the end of last season.

“And the work done by our coach, both mentally and in terms of tactics and discipline, has really boosted us.”