Leeds United Under-23s boss Mark Jackson has admitted that two of his players were disappointed following his side’s 7-1 win over Fulham, as the Whites did not keep a clean sheet.

Jackson’s side put on a rampant display against Fulham Under-23s at Thorp Arch on Monday afternoon, hammering the visitors 7-1 in the Premier League 2 Division 2.

The Whites had seven different scorers in the clash, but Jackson revealed two of his players were still disappointed that they were unable to register a clean sheet against the capital club.

And Jackson, though delighted with his team’s performance, stressed that being more solid in the defensive department is something his team have been focusing on improving.

The Under-23s boss urged his whole squad to chip in to their defensive effort more and there by further minimise any opportunities for the opposition.

Asked whether he is pleased with Leeds’ defending keeping Fulham’s scoring to a minimum, Jackson told LUTV: “I think there were a few players on the pitch, Oli [Casey] and Cressy [Charlie Cresswell] were disappointed not to get the clean sheet.

“That is something we have tried to address and I speak to the players about.

“And work on kind of showing up our defence a little bit more, but not just the defenders, the whole team and how we react and how we minimise opportunities for the opposition

“I still think Fulham still created some chances which we will look into of course, but taking nothing away from the players.

“Today I thought we were fantastic going forward, like I said presented a really, really positive attitude and the work rate was first-class.”

With their emphatic win, Leeds have ensured they go into 2021 top of the Premier League 2 Division 2 standings with 22 points from their opening eleven matches.