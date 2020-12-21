Former Premier League star David Meyler is of the view that Tottenham Hotspur will have their character tested over the coming games as they look to bounce back from back to back defeats.

Jose Mourinho’s Spurs have lost back-to-back games in the Premier League for the first time this season, as they were humbled at home 2-0 by Leicester City on Sunday.

Spurs, who were top of the table before their 2-1 loss away at Liverpool, have now slipped down to fifth in the standings over the course of the week.

Tottenhamhave a busy run of fixtures coming up in the top flight, with three games to be played in seven days, and Meyler stressed that they should utilise the opportunity to find their form and climb back up the standings with positive results.

Two losses, although disappointing, is not the end of the world for Spurs, according to Meyler, and he is of the view how they bounce back will be a test of their character.

“If you look at the table from now and then you look at probably in the middle of January with these amount of fixtures coming with a busy Christmas period, you play Saint Stephen’s day [Boxing Day], you will play 28th, you will play 1st”, Meyler told Off The Ball.

“If you can pick up three wins there, there will be massive movements in the table.

“So, it is not the end of the world.

“It is just, what are Spurs? This is a big question mark over their character.

“How can you bounce back; means you have to get back to winning ways and get that done as quick as you can.”

Tottenham will play against Wolves on Sunday, followed by Fulham next Wednesday, and will host Leeds United in their first game of the new year on 2nd January in the Premier League.