Everton midfielder Abdoulaye Doucoure has revealed there is strong belief at the club that the Toffees can win a trophy this year, and insists they are going into their upcoming EFL Cup clash against Manchester United full of confidence.

Carlo Ancelotti’s men registered their third Premier League win on the trot as they sent visitors Arsenal away empty handed with a 2-1 win at the weekend.

The Toffees have now clawed their way back to fourth in the league table and are currently level on points with third placed Manchester United, who are ahead on goal difference.

The Red Devils ae set to visit Goodison Park in the quarter-final of the EFL Cup on Wednesday and Doucoure insists his team are confident going into the game, having proved that they are able to beat any team and put up strong displays against top side so far this season.

Doucoure believes his team possess the quality to go on and win a trophy in the current campaign and promised Everton are going to give 100 per cent on the pitch on Wednesday.

“These last three wins are very good for our confidence”, Doucoure told Everton TV.

“We know we can beat anyone in this league. We proved that already

“We beat Tottenham in the first game of the season and we just beat three big teams.

“United is another one and we want to beat them on Wednesday.

“There is a big rivalry between us and United. They have got a lot of quality players.

“We need to be strong defensively, and to score goals.

“At the moment, we are defending very well and we can win on Wednesday.

“The manager told us the importance of the game and we are going to give 100 per cent, always.

“We believe we can win a trophy this season.”

Manchester United came out on top the first time both teams met this season in the Premier League, with a 3-1 win at Goodison Park, and Everton will be keen on redeeming themselves by knocking out the visitors in their upcoming clash.