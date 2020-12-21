Everton assistant manager Davide Ancelotti has insisted that the Toffees squad is deeper and more prepared to handle injuries and keep playing well this season.

Carlo Ancelotti’s side are fourth in the league table at the moment and beat Arsenal 2-1 at Goodison Park on Saturday.

Everton started the season well until a few injuries and suspensions to key players saw their form taper off but have got are back on track in the last few games.

The Toffees are still without their first choice full-back options due to injuries and James Rodriguez has not been available since their 1-1 draw at Burnley at the start of December.

Everton have won their last three games in the league and Davide stressed that the Everton team are now different to what they were a few weeks ago.

He feels the additions to the squad in the summer improved the team and the squad is now much more ready and prepared to deal with injuries and keep maintaining their levels on the pitch.

“Of course we knew the quality of the players but three weeks before we were working for another club”, Davide told The Athletic.

“The last six months of last season were to assess the situation and what we wanted to work on.

“We wanted to bring some power, some legs in midfield over the summer and the club helped in the market.

“Players like Ben Godfrey and James Rodriguez helped the team to improve a lot.

“In the Premier League, you will have injuries.

“Our squad is deeper and now we have injuries but the players are ready and we can keep the level high.”

Everton will host Manchester United at Goodison Park on Wednesday night in an EFL Cup quarter-final clash.