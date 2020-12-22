Fixture: Arsenal vs Manchester City

Competition: EFL Cup

Kick-off: 20:00 UK time

Manchester City have confirmed their team and substitutes to go up against struggling Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium tonight.

The Citizens face a team in the lower reaches of the Premier League table and a manager under pressure in the shape of Mikel Arteta, who was formerly Pep Guardiola’s assistant in Manchester.

The visitors will start as strong favourites to win the EFL Cup quarter-final tie and advance, but they lost the last time they played the Gunners.

For tonight’s game, Guardiola picks Zak Steffen between the sticks, while Ruben Dias and Aymeric Laporte link up as centre-backs. Joao Cancelo and Oleksandr Zinchenko provide the full-back options in London.

Further up the pitch the Manchester City boss opts to play Rodrigo and Fernandinho in midfield, while Bernardo Silva, Riyad Mahrez and Phil Foden support Gabriel Jesus.

Guardiola has options on the bench if he wants to shake things up, including Raheem Sterling and Sergio Aguero.

Manchester City returned to winning ways at the weekend with a 1-0 win at Southampton.

Manchester City Team vs Arsenal

Steffen, Cancelo, Dias, Laporte, Zinchenko, Rodrigo, Fernandinho (c), Bernardo, Mahrez, Foden, Jesus

Substitutes: Ederson, Walker, Stones, Sterling, Gundogan, Aguero, Torres