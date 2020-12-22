Brentford are mulling locking down 21-year-old Marcus Forss on a long-term deal, amidst the striker attracting interest from Tottenham Hotspur and German giants Borussia Dortmund, according to Eurosport.

Forss has deputised for Bees hitman Ivan Toney under boss Thomas Frank, starting only two Championship games so far this season.

The striker, though coming on from the bench, has clocked up minutes in 14 more league games and has racked up five strikes to his name, earning him admiring glances from teams both domestic and abroad.

Premier League heavyweights Spurs have been scouting him, while Bundesliga outfit Borussia Dortmund have also registered their interest.

However, Brentford are looking at making sure they can keep hold of Forss.

The Bees are considering a proposal to tie down Forss for the long term by offering him a six-year-contract to ward off interest from suitors.

Despite the player mainly providing strength from the bench so far this term, Frank’s side are convinced that the young striker can have a huge future at the club.

Forss has been on the books at the Championship outfit since the summer of 2018, with his current contract set to expire in 2023.