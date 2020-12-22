Former Manchester United star Phil Neville is of the view that Bruno Fernandes is up there with Red Devils legends Eric Cantona and Wayne Rooney in terms of his impact at the club.

Fernandes only arrived at Old Trafford in January, but over the course of 42 appearances in all competitions for the Red Devils, the Portuguese has racked up 25 goals while setting up 15.

The talismanic midfielder has been pulling the strings in midfield since he arrived in Manchester and former Red Devil Neville is impressed with how Fernandes has stepped up his game.

Neville is of the view that the impact Fernandes has had on Manchester United is up there with what Old Trafford heroes Cantona and Rooney did.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men are up against Everton in the EFL Cup on Wednesday and Neville believes the Toffees have to restrict Fernandes’ influence on the game to a minimum to get a positive result.

“Bruno Fernandes is up there with Cantona and Rooney in terms of the impact that he’s had on the football club”, Neville told Everton’s official site.

“He has scored goals, big goals, he’s assisted, he’s scored penalties and his durability to play all the time is great.

“He’s been an unbelievable signing.

“When you think back to the game at Goodison he was really influential in United coming back and winning the game.

“To win this cup tie Everton have got to stop Bruno Fernandes from playing.

“It’s the tie of the round and I can’t wait for it.”

Fernandes has played a part in all of Manchester United’s 13 Premier League games so far this season and was instrumental when they dismantled Everton 3-1 earlier in the campaign, with the Portuguese directly involved in all three goals.