Bayer Leverkusen have been in contact with Manchester United over signing Brandon Williams, but the Red Devils are only ready to loan him out with no purchase option.

The 20-year-old full-back has found minutes hard to come by this season at Manchester United and has only featured seven times for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side.

Southampton are interested in signing the defender on a loan deal in the winter transfer window and he has also attracted interest from Germany.

Bayer Leverkusen have been tracking the player and, according to Sky Deutschland, they have already been in touch with Manchester United over signing Williams on loan.

The German club believe that the England Under-21 international is a top talent and want to take him to the Bundesliga in January.

But the chances of a deal getting done could be slim as Manchester United are only interested in a simple loan deal for Williams and do not want to include a purchase option.

The Premier League giants do not want to lose control of Williams and believe he still has a future at Old Trafford.

Leverkusen could be unlikely to be interested in such a deal as they want to sign a player who could be their long term option at right-back.

Williams started out as a right-back in the Manchester United academy before switching to left-back for the Under-23s and the senior squad.