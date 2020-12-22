Former Everton star Phil Neville has insisted that Carlo Ancelotti is determined to lead the Toffees to success and will not settle for a mid-table finish in the league and not winning trophies.

The Merseyside-based club have the chance to progress one step further in the EFL Cup when they host Manchester United in the quarter-finals of the tournament on Wednesday.

Looking ahead to the game, ex-Toffees and Red Devils star Neville explained that Everton boss Ancelotti is all about winning trophies and insisted that he will not be happy being knocked out of the EFL Cup.

Neville recalled the Italian tactician stressing the need for the Goodison Park outfit to win trophies in the summer and is convinced that the club are close to doing so, considering the manager’s standards.

The Englishman believes the EFL Cup is a great opportunity for Everton to set the tone for success under Ancelotti and feels the same is the case for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Manchester United.

“Both managers have one thing in common – Ole knows that United are all about winning trophies and Carlo Ancelotti himself is all about winning trophies“, Neville told Everton’s official site.

“He hasn’t come to Everton to finish 10th in the table and get knocked out of the Carabao Cup in the quarter-final and what I loved about his comments in the summer was when he said that Everton need to be successful and need to win trophies.

“It’s been a long time since Everton won a trophy but it will happen, I am convinced of that, because the team is getting better and the calibre of the manager will demand that uprising in success.

“I think the Carabao Cup is a great opportunity.

“You can’t take this competition for granted because it can be the springboard for more success in the future for Carlo Ancelotti and Everton – and for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.“

Premier League clubs Arsenal, Manchester City, Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United remain in the EFL Cup, along with Brentford and Stoke City, and the semi-finalists will be determined this week.

It remains to be seen who from Everton and Manchester United will make the final four.