Liverpool legend John Aldridge is of the view that players are returning from injury at the perfect time for Jurgen Klopp, with the Reds having returned to the top of the Premier League table.

The Merseyside giants have been plagued by injuries all over the pitch, with Klopp having to resort to second string players and academy starlets to step up and deliver in the absence of first choice stars.

However, despite their injury woes, Liverpool managed to return back to the top of the league standings last week and are now enjoying a four-point lead.

The tides seem to have turned in Liverpool’s favour in terms of sidelined stars, as Klopp has started to see his men return to the fold after their enforced break, with the likes of Thiago Alcantara, James Milner and Xherdan Shaqiri all expected to be back within a few weeks.

And Aldridge feels the Reds are receiving the injury boost at the perfect time, which will provide Klopp with more options to build on the current strong position they hold in the league.

Aldridge wrote in his Liverpool Echo column: “Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain made his return against Crystal Palace and, having seen Liverpool struggle with more than enough injuries already this season, it was great to see him back.

“It feels like everyone’s coming back at once, and, with Liverpool building a lead at the top of the table, it’s the perfect timing for Jurgen Klopp.

“Once we get Diogo Jota back and Oxlade-Chamberlain has more minutes in his legs too, it’s going to help the manager no end.

“In a week or two, he’ll have Thiago Alcantara back, James Milner back and Xherdan Shaqiri back.

“Oxlade-Chamberlain will have played a bit and hopefully Jota will be knocking on the door. There won’t be as many games crammed in either

“For Jurgen it’s like the cavalry is returning and hopefully we can kick on again.”

Liverpool are up against 19th placed West Bromwich Albion in the top flight on Sunday and will be keen to pile more misery on the league newcomers, who are trying getting their season back on track under new boss Sam Allardyce.