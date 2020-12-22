Stoke City boss Michael O’Neill has insisted suffering consecutive defeats does not affect Tottenham Hotspur’s position as Premier League title contenders this season.

Jose Mourinho’s side were sitting on top of the Premier League table before their visit to Liverpool last week, but have now dropped to sixth place.

Tottenham suffered a 2-1 defeat at the hands of the Reds before succumbing to a 2-0 defeat to Leicester City at home at the weekend, falling six points behind table-toppers Liverpool.

However, Stoke boss O’Neill has insisted that the defeats to Liverpool and Leicester do not affect Tottenham being title contenders this term, with many games still to be played.

The Northern Irishman, whose Stoke side play Spurs in the EFL Cup on Wednesday, feels results against the Reds and the Foxes have been blown out of proportion and pointed out that Tottenham were unlucky to leave Anfield empty-handed last week.

“Like anything, these things [defeats] sometimes are exaggerated“, O’Neill told a press conference.

“They will be disappointed to lose at home to Leicester, obviously a team that is in a similar situation to them in the league.

“They were unlucky, I felt, to lose to a last minute goal at Liverpool.

“Other than that, up to that point, they were having a great season and people were talking about them being title contenders.

“It doesn’t change in the space of a week.

“They’ve had two results that I’m sure they would rather not have had but they are still a team with a lot to play for this season.“

Stoke host Tottenham in the quarter-final of the EFL Cup on Wednesday and Spurs will be looking to put an end to their three-game winless run.