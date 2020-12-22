Ex-Everton defender Michael Ball has insisted that Toffees attacker Richarlison is not getting the credit he deserves for his willingness to help his team defensively.

Toffees hitman Dominic Calvert-Lewin and superstar James Rodriguez have been grabbing all the headlines in Everton colours, earning plaudits for how they have hit the ground running in the current campaign.

Richarlison, Everton’s Player of the Season in the 2019/20 campaign, has scored only two top flight goals this term, along with providing three assists and has missed three games through suspension.

However, Ball insists Richarlison has yet again raised the bar at Goodison Park this season as in addition to sharpening the Toffees forward line, the Brazilian has constantly aided the Toffees backline by tracking back, winning the ball in defensive areas.

Ball lauded Richarlison’s work rate and backed the 23-year-old to score a lot more goals for the Merseyside giants as the season progresses.

“Strikers want to be on the scoresheet and he wanted to take the penalty – I love all that – but if he really was selfish then he wouldn’t be putting in the work that he does”, Ball wrote in his column in the Liverpool Echo.

“Whether it’s [Ben] Godfrey, Lucas Digne or whoever is at left-back behind him, he protects them and I think he’s raised the bar again this season in terms of his displays.

“Everyone is talking about James Rodriguez and Dominic Calvert-Lewin at this moment in time so he probably feels a little bit left out but don’t underestimate the graft he puts in for the team tracking back, winning the ball in defensive areas, running with it for 30-40 yards at a time and winning fouls in the right areas – he’s such a great talent.

“He’s going to score many more for us between now and the end of the season I’m sure.”

In addition to his top flight strikes, Richarlison has scored three goals in his two EFL Cup outings and will be eager to add to that tally when Everton welcome Manchester United to Goodison Park on Wednesday.