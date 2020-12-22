Silkeborg sporting director Jesper Stuker is confident that West Ham United new boy Frederik Alves has what it takes to succeed with the Hammers in the Premier League.

West Ham have confirmed the signing of 21-year-old central defender Alves from Danish first division club Silkeborg, scooping up a player they hope can progress and develop.

The Denmark Under-21s international has signed a contract with the London-based club until the summer of 2024 and will officially join the club on 2nd January.

Alves impressed for Silkeborg after stepping up to their first team last year and sporting director Stuker feels it shows the player’s ability to progress further when given the chance at a higher level.

Having been impressed with Alves, Stuker is confident that the youngster has what it takes to succeed at West Ham and in the Premier League.

“Frederik has shown that he can take significant steps in his development when he is promoted to a higher level“, Stuker told Silkeborg’s official site.

“He has to do the same at West Ham, and he can.

“Then time will tell where he ends up.

“He has the tools to do it.“

Having completed the transfer, Alves will be keen to hit the ground running in England and impress West Ham boss David Moyes.