Former Everton skipper Phil Neville is of the view that Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s improved ability to pop up in the right areas has been key to him becoming a top-class number 9 from a really good squad player.

The 23-year-old has spearheaded Carlo Ancelotti’s attacking line in the current campaign, with his eleven Premier League strikes putting him second in the Golden Boot race behind Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah.

Calvert-Lewin has provided either an assist or a goal in all but four of Everton’s 14 games and his consistency up top has been crucial to the Toffees’ sitting in fourth in the league.

Neville feels the 23-year-old’s improved positional sense has been key to him becoming a top-class number 9 over the span of 18 months, as he is now efficiently able to pop up in key spaces and punish the opposition defence.

Calvert-Lewin’s has developed a swagger in his game, and his increased self belief coupled with better technical ability has propelled him to become a more clinical finisher for Neville.

“If you’d have asked me about him 18 months ago, I would have said he was a really good squad player but now I am seeing a really top-class number nine”, Neville told Everton’s official site.

“He’s changed his game a little bit.

“What I saw 18 months ago was a player who would run to the left, run to the right and not always be in the right position when the ball came into the box or a pass came through.

“Now I see him playing in that corridor, the width of the six-yard box, and he’s in the right place at the right time and there’s a swagger to his game.

“He has increased his technical ability; his leap is incredible and he believes he is going to score.”

Calvert-Lewin scored a hat-trick in his last EFL Cup outing against West Ham United earlier this season, and he will be keen on adding more goals to his name when his team host Manchester United on Wednesday.