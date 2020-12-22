Simon Donnelly has insisted that Celtic can only grow in confidence if they stop leaking goals and stressed that their current defensive performances are not sustainable.

Celtic won the Scottish Cup on Sunday on penalties, but they were again defensively shambolic and allowed Hearts to score three goals over 120 minutes.

The defensive organisation of Neil Lennon’s side has come under scrutiny as they have been conceding soft goals all season, with Shane Duffy particularly looking off the boil since joining the club from Brighton.

Donnelly stressed that their poor defending is one of the contributing factors to the lack of confidence that has spread throughout the team this season.

He believes if Celtic get tighter at the back they will look more confident and conceded that they cannot continue to leak goals like they have been in the ongoing campaign.

The former Bhoy said on the Celtic Huddle Podcast: “See if we can shore up the defence and that builds confidence for the rest of the team.

“At the moment, Celtic are leaking goals and you can say whatever you want, but that affects the rest of the team as well.

“You could see it on Sunday, they rallied around and get to 3-2 and heading in they concede again.

“You cannot be conceding two to three goals every game.”

Celtic have conceded 14 goals in the league this season, nine more than their Glasgow rivals Rangers have let in.