Liverpool legend John Aldridge has insisted that the Reds bringing in a new defender in January would not be a slight on the ability of Nathaniel Phillips and Rhys Williams, and would instead be a wise move on the part of the champions.

Phillips and Williams have filled in at centre-back in the absence of Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez, and have impressed with their performances, both in Europe and in the Premier League.

But Liverpool are believed to be in the market for a centre-back in January and Aldridge believes if a player is available who would improve the options for Liverpool, the club should do a deal.

He insisted that Phillips and Williams have done well and the arrival of a new signing would not be reflect badly on their ability to play at the heart of Liverpool’s defence.

But the former striker stressed that the new signing would act as cover as Liverpool would not want a scenario where they would have to use their midfielders at the heart of their defence.

Aldridge wrote in his column for the Liverpool Echo: “We have two young lads learning the ropes well in Nat Phillips and Rhys Williams.

“They have done really well but will the manager look at an insurance policy and get in another centre-half? I think possibly.

“If there is someone out there who can help us long term, or even short term, I think it would be pretty wise to go get someone.

“That is no disrespect to the young lads.

“They have great futures hopefully.

“But it’s not going to be fantastic if Jordan Henderson or Gini Wijnaldum end up having to go centre-half if something happens to the young kids.”

Liverpool are believed to be trying to sign Schalke defender Ozan Kabak and have offered Divock Origi as part of a potential swap deal.