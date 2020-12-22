Liverpool legend John Aldridge thinks the Reds are fighting a losing battle to keep Georginio Wijnaldum if the midfielder has decided he wants to move on.

Wijnaldum has risen to become a fixture in midfield for Jurgen Klopp, but his future at Anfield is under the scanner.

The Dutchman is in the last year of his contract at the Merseyside outfit and is heavily linked with leaving the club next month, with La Liga heavyweights Barcelona firmly on his tail.

Liverpool are yet to tie down the 30-year-old with a new contract and Aldridge feels the ball is in Wijnaldum’s court to decide whether he stays at the club or leaves.

But Aldridge stressed that if Wijnaldum is keen on a new challenge in his career and has made his mind up to leave, Liverpool will probably struggle to make him reconsider his options.

“You don’t know what is going on behind the scenes with Gini Wijnaldum”, Aldridge wrote in his column in the Liverpool Echo.

“Agents are hard to deal with. Gini is in an ideal position now. His contract is running out, he’s going to be free.

“He still loves Liverpool I’m sure. But there are going to be reasons behind it.

“Only he knows. If Gini wants to go, he’ll go. It’s as simple as that.

“It’s all in Gini’s court. Will the club push the boat out and give him what he wants?

“I don’t know, we’ll have to watch this space and trust the manager.

“But if he wants to go, he’ll probably go.”

Should Wijnaldum leave the club in the upcoming window, Lille star Renato Sanches has been touted to be on Klopp’s radar as a replacement.