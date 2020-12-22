Fixture: Arsenal vs Manchester City

Competition: EFL Cup

Kick-off: 20:00 UK time

Arsenal have revealed their starting eleven and substitutes to welcome Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City side to the Emirates Stadium this evening in the EFL Cup.

The Gunners head into the tie in crisis and with growing question marks over boss Mikel Arteta, but victory tonight would send the side into the last four of the EFL Cup.

Arteta is without key striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang for the game, with the player out due to a calf injury.

The Gunners boss selects Alex Runarsson in goal for this evening’s game, while at the back he trusts in a three of Shkodran Mustafi, Gabriel and Sead Kolasinac. Ainsley Maitland-Niles and Cedric Soares are wing-backs.

Further up the pitch Arteta picks Mohamed Elneny and Dani Ceballos in midfield, while Joe Willock also plays. Alexandre Lacazette and Gabriel Martinelli lead the goal threat.

If the Arsenal boss needs to try to influence the game with his substitutions then he has a host of options to pick from, including Eddie Nketiah and Nicolas Pepe.

Arsenal beat Manchester City 2-0 in the last meeting between the two clubs and will be keen to repeat the feat tonight.

Arsenal Team vs Manchester City

Runarsson, Mustafi, Gabriel, Kolasinac, Maitland-Niles, Elneny, Ceballos, Cedric, Willock, Lacazette, Martinelli

Substitutes: Leno, Tierney, Mari, Smith Rowe, Pepe, Balogun, Nketiah